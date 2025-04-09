Kings clinch NBA play-in tournament berth after Warriors' win vs. Suns

The Kings are headed back to the NBA play-in tournament.

For the second consecutive season, Sacramento clinched a play-in berth Tuesday night thanks to the Golden State Warriors' 133-95 win over the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena.

The Kings are 39-40 after their 127-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena, and currently hold the Western Conference's No. 9 seed. That likely sets up an NBA play-in game between Sacramento and the current No. 10-seeded Mavericks (38-41), unless Phoenix (35-44) can catch up to Dallas in the final three regular-season games.

The Western Conference play-in game between the No. 9 seed and No. 10 seed is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, with the higher seed hosting the elimination contest.

The winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game will play the loser of next Tuesday's contest between the No. 7 seed and No. 8 seed.

Last season, the Kings also made the play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed and defeated the No. 10-seeded Warriors in their first game, 118-94, at Golden 1 Center. They then fell to the No. 7-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, 105-98, to end their hopes of reaching the NBA playoffs for the second time since 2006.

Sacramento certainly hopes this play-in tournament will be different, now led by a Big Three of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine after acquiring the latter at the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline and dealing former franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Kings have a different coach now, too, following the December dismissal of Mike Brown, who was replaced by Doug Christie on an interim basis.

It has been a roller-coaster campaign for Sacramento, preparing the new-look Kings for whatever -- and whoever -- awaits them in the play-in.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast