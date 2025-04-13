Breaking News

Kings to host Mavericks in 2025 NBA play-in matchup after win vs. Suns in finale

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings will have at least one more home game this season.

By beating the Phoenix Suns 109-88 in the season finale on Sunday, Sacramento secured the No. 9 seed and home-court advantage in their 2025 Western Conference play-in game against the No. 10-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Kings and Mavericks are slated to play Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, with the winner advancing to take on the loser of Tuesday's game between the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds.

Star center Domantas Sabonis finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while backup big Jonas Valanciunas scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.

If the Kings win both play-in games this week, they would face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Sacramento won all three regular-season matchups against Dallas, with the last game coming on March 3.

Both teams will enter the play-in game with sub-.500 records, as the Kings finished the regular season at 40-42 and the Mavericks concluded a disappointing 39-43 campaign with a blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 5 hours ago

Trump is in ‘excellent health,' White House physician says

Celebrity News 5 hours ago

‘Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dies at 54

The Kings and Mavericks have endured a lot of turmoil this season, but both have a chance to extend their campaigns this week.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsDallas MavericksNBA PlayoffsNBA Play-In Tournament
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us