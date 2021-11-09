Pledge to Plant a Tree for Every Pet Photo Shared on Instagram Spins ‘Out of Control'

An online campaign that promised to plant a tree for every pet photo posted to Instagram “spread out of control,” its creator said Tuesday after it was shared more than 4.1 million times.

Instagram Stories was filled with pictures of dogs, cats and other household animals after an interactive “Add Yours” sticker stating "We’ll plant 1 tree for every pet picture" prompted users to share photos of their pets.

The creator behind the Instagram account Plant A Tree Co. took responsibility for the campaign but said the post was deleted 10 minutes after it was created because he “didn’t have the resources to plant that many trees.”

The man, Zack Saadioui, 23, of Boca Raton, Florida, said he was experimenting with the new sticker feature on Nov. 2, a day after it launched, without properly understanding how it worked.

