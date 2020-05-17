Pocket-Sized Peccaries Make Their Desert Debut

By Alysia Gray Painter

Would any peccary be miffed if you called him a "pig"?

We have to think not, but, then again, we can't be sure. It's a common and understandable error, mistaking a peccary for pig, for these handsome, hoof-rocking mammals have plenty of piggy-cute features.

And the piggy-cuteness greatly increases when babies arrive, as a trio of Chacoan peccaries just did at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.

The expansive animal park, which is also home to desert tortoises, giraffes, and other animals of a drier clime, is temporarily closed. But a few squee-ready snapshots of the brand-new peccaries just popped up on social media, adding a bit of peccary perfection to our weekends.

4 photos
1/4
Allison F./The Living Desert
The adorable snout-sweet babies arrived "early this week," according to a May 16 social post from The Living Desert.
2/4
Allison F./The Living Desert
EMPTY_CAPTION"These cuties are doing great exploring their habitat, staying close to mom and dad, nursing and being super adorable," shared The Living Desert.
3/4
Allison F./The Living Desert
The tag #SoCuteItHurts was used alongside these littles, and few people, if anyone, would dare dispute it.
4/4
Allison F./The Living Desert
Babies get bigger, and these little tykes will be more sizable when you see them, down the road, at the desert destination. You can follow all of The Living Desert's animal adventures on their Facebook and Instagram feeds.

