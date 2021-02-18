Driver Apprehended After Leading Police on Hour-Long Pursuit Through Various Neighborhoods

Police were in pursuit of a red Chevy Sonic with license plates from Washington Thursday Night as it led them through multiple neighborhoods.

The LAPD was initially in pursuit of the vehicle in Echo Park for reckless driving.

The driver then hopped into the 101 Freeway northbound towards Universal City in which the CHP then took over.

Our Newschopper4 was overhead the pursuit about 9:20 p.m.

The driver then decided to turn back around and hop back into the 101 Freeway southbound leading them into the streets of DTLA.

The LAPD then resumed the pursuit as the Chevy Sonic took the 2nd Street and Figueroa exit and drove off through the tall buildings.

At one point the driver headed the wrong way up a one-way street about 9:28 p.m.

The gender of the driver was still unknown at this point as they continued to run multiple red lights.

The red Sonic then decided to once again get back into the freeway. They hopped on the 110 North towards Highland Park about 9:30 p.m.

The car then exited on Ave 52 and continued the pursuit in the narrow streets of Highland Park.

Erratic behavior was then seen by the driver as he started to toss objects out the window and began waving what seemed like clothing articles out his window and the sunroof.

The LAPD then decided to go into tracking mode, a technique used by officers when they want to make the drivers believe they aren't being followed anymore so that the driver stops driving erratically or slows down.

At 9:50 p.m. the driver stopped at an intersection, the first time they followed traffic signals, and waited for the light to change for a couple of minutes.

Four cop cars then pulled up behind him, but the driver did not react and continued to wait for the green light.

As the car waited in the farthest left lane, indicating they would be making a left turn, the four cop cars disengaged and turned around and drove off.

Other cars waiting for the light to change grew impatient and followed the police's suit and made a u-turn as the never-ending red light continued to flash.

The red Sonic eventually made a right turn and continued North on San Fernando Rd., jumping on the Glendale 2 Freeway and then heading East on the 134 Freeway towards Eagle Rock.

The driver then quickly made an exit and pulled into a gas station about 9:58 p.m. near the intersection of North Figueroa and Colorado where the CHP who had once again resumed the chase boxed in the car and ended the pursuit.

Multiple officers then charged towards the car and apprehended a male as he tried to escape through the backseat.

The male who happened to be shirtless was then detained at 10 p.m. concluding yet another pursuit in Los Angles.