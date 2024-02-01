children

Police rescue Australian toddler stuck inside Hello Kitty claw machine

A toddler climbed through a Hello Kitty claw machine and got stuck inside on Saturday

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

They say if you want something, go get it. An Australian toddler did just that as soon as he locked eyes with a Hello Kitty plush toy inside of a claw machine.

The 3-year-old named Ethan climbed through the Hello Kitty prize chute to claim his prized possession and got stuck inside on Saturday while at a shopping center in Capalaba, Queensland, police said.

Bodycam footage from the police showed Ethan sitting among the stuffed animals. His father asked him to head to the back of the machine so the police could smash the glass open. 

As for the ultimate prize, Ethan then returned back in the arms of his family safe and relieved. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Ethan’s father, Timothy Hopper, said that he had turned to talk to his other children when in "a split second” the toddler had made his way into the machine, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"Don’t worry, Dad, I won't do it again," Ethan told his dad. 

This article tagged under:

children
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us