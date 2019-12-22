South Gate Police Interrupt Takeover Robbery of Armored Truck

Two suspects are in custody but a third remains on the run after authorities say they interrupted robbers trying to take over an armored truck in South Gate Sunday.

The South Gate Police Department received calls at about 8:23 a.m. of a robbery in progress at the Bank of America in the 4400 block of Tweedy Boulevard.

Officers arrived and observed several suspects taking off from the area, police said. Two of them were taken into custody.

Investigators learned that two guards of an armored truck were servicing an ATM when they were disarmed and bound, according to the police department. Neither of the guards was injured.

The SWAT team responded to the scene to check the truck for any other possible suspects. They fired rubber bullet rounds to clear the vehicle, but no one else was found, authorities said.

Police said the suspects were armed and wore ski masks and dark clothes during the incident. It was not immediately clear if they got away with any money.