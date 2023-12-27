Driver survived 6 days in crashed Indiana truck before being found by fishermen

Police revealed details on how a man who was trapped in a mangled vehicle for several days in northwest Indiana managed to survive before being rescued by two good Samaritans.

Indiana State Police said 27-year-old Matthew Reum from Mishawaka, Indiana, was discovered by two fishermen underneath Interstate 94 by the Salt Creek underpass in Portage County. Police believe the crash had occurred sometime around Dec. 20, but Reum wasn't discovered until Dec. 26.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was operating a 2016 Dodge Ram truck, and he had been traveling westbound on I-94 when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle drove into the north ditch, missing a protective guardrail," police said in a release. "The truck then overturned into the creek, coming to a rest under the I-94 bridge. The driver was pinned inside of the vehicle and was unable to call for help."

The good Samaritans, Mario Garcia and Nivardo Delatorre, told reporters Tuesday evening that the sight of a vehicle in a rugged location beneath I-94 sparked curiosity while they searching for a fishing hole in the area at around 3:45 p.m.

As the two men approached the car, Garcia noticed a man's body heavily constricted inside the vehicle.

After shifting the car's airbag to get a better look, he tapped the man on the shoulder. The man inside the car immediately woke up and turned his head, shocking Garcia and Delatorre who were taken back by the man's responsiveness. They then called for help, leading to the man's eventual rescue.

Police said Reum "was able to drink rain water for hydration in order to survive for such a long period of time while being exposed to the elements."

"The will to survive this crash was nothing short of extraordinary," state police said.

Garcia told reporters the man reacted with relief and gratitude upon being discovered.

"He was very happy to see us, I've never seen a relief like that," Garcia said.

Officials also said that the warmer-than-average weather of the past few days undoubtedly played to Reum's benefit, with Tuesday's rescue ahead of a colder stretch of weather even more imperative for his survival.

Authorities said Reum is currently hospitalized with "severe, possibly life-threatening" injuries, with a long road to recovery ahead for the man after an improbable rescue.

A family member of Reum was notified after his rescue, police said.