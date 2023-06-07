pope francis

Pope Francis resting after abdominal surgery with no complications, Vatican says

The 86-year-old Francis' work commitments have been canceled through June 18

By Logan Reardon

Pope Francis is out of surgery.

The 86-year-old Francis underwent a successful, three-hour operation on his abdomen, the Vatican announced on Wednesday. The surgery took place at a Rome hospital.

There were no complications in the procedure, but he is expected to stay in the hospital for several days.

Additionally, Pope Francis will cancel work commitments until June 18 as he recovers. He is still expected to make several trips over the summer, including visits to Portugal and Mongolia in August and September.

The Argentine pope has been using a wheelchair and walker for more than a year because of strained ligaments in his knee.

