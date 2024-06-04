Lawsuits

Poppi faces lawsuit from consumer who questions its gut health claims

Kristin Cobbs said she purchased Poppi drinks on multiple occasions because of their labels, which say they are prebiotic sodas. But Cobbs later found that Poppi drinks don't contain enough probiotics for any real benefit.

By Dee-Anne Durbin | The Associated Press

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Popular soda brand Poppi is facing a class-action lawsuit filed by a consumer who says its products don’t improve gut health as much as their marketing suggests.

In a lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Kristin Cobbs said she purchased Poppi drinks on multiple occasions because of their labels, which say they are prebiotic sodas and feature the slogan, “Be Gut Happy. Be Gut Healthy.”

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

But Cobbs later found that Poppi drinks contain only around 2 grams of prebiotic agave inulin fiber, which she said is insufficient to provide any real benefit. Cobbs cited research showing that consuming 7.5 grams of agave inulin daily for three weeks was insufficient to confer any meaningful prebiotic benefit.

If consumers drink more Poppi, any prebiotic benefits would be outweighed by increased sugar consumption, the lawsuit said.

Cobbs is seeking monetary relief for herself and similar customers.

Austin, Texas-based Poppi said in a statement Monday that it stands behind its products.

“We are on a mission to revolutionize soda for the next generation of soda drinkers, and we have diligently innovated to provide a tasting experience that millions of people have come to enjoy,” the company said. “We believe the lawsuit is baseless, and we will vigorously defend against these allegations.”

U.S. & World

Wildlife 5 mins ago

83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Nebraska 1 hour ago

Declared dead at nursing home, 74-year-old was alive at funeral home 2 hours later

Poppi is one of dozens of brands in the exploding category of functional beverages, which claim to improve health and wellness. U.S. sales of prebiotic and probiotic drinks more than tripled last year, according to data compiled by consulting firm AlixPartners.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lawsuits
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us