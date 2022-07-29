Hays County

Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole Dries Up

Jacob's Well has only seen these conditions four times in the last two decades

By NBC DFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A popular Central Texas spring enjoyed by swimmers is running dry.

Jacob's Well, which is about 30 miles southwest of Austin, has no water flowing to the well because of ground pumping and the recent dry summer conditions.

According to a post from Jacob’s Well Natural Area’s Facebook page, "the U.S. Geologic Survey measured a zero cubic foot per second (cfs) discharge in recent days."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The well was formed 200 years ago when an artesian spring penetrated a two-mile layer of limestone creating the pool. It is part of the longest underwater cave in Texas.

The 140-foot deep hole is normally crowded with swimmers this time of year, but swimming has been off-limits for weeks because of the drought conditions.

Jacob's Well has only seen these conditions four times in the last two decades.

U.S. & World

Kentucky 18 hours ago

Death Toll From Kentucky Flooding Rises to 25, Governor Says, as Search for Victims Continues

Joe Biden 5 hours ago

Biden Tests Positive for Covid Again, Will Restart Isolation Despite No New Symptoms

Officials say conservation efforts have always been necessary, not only for the maintenance of the well, but also to preserve the home it provides for area wildlife.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released yesterday, Hays County, where Jacob's Well is located, is experiencing Extreme Drought conditions.

Visitors can still hike in the area and look at the spring.

This article tagged under:

Hays CountyAustindroughtU.S. Geological Surveyjacobs well
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us