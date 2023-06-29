Southwest Airlines

Possible bird strike dents nose of Southwest plane on flight from Las Vegas to Burbank

The plane landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Southwest Airlines flight out of Las Vegas landed safely at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday after a possible bird strike left a dent in the plane's nose.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1422 reported the possible bird strike around 2 p.m., the FAA said.

A public information representative with the airport said the strike happened on final approach into Burbank. No injuries were reported and there was no impact to airport operations.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Airlines
