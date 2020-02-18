Orange County

Possible Human Bones Found in Backyard of Orange County Home

Investigators were working with crime lab experts to determine if the bones came from a human or animal.

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Orange County investigators Tuesday were analyzing bones found in the backyard of a Mission Viejo home to determine if they were human.

A resident in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada called deputies mid-day Monday while working in a patch of dirt in the backyard, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators were working with crime lab experts to determine if the bones came from a human or animal, Braun said.

U.S. & World

Elections 2020 13 mins ago

Large Majority of Nonvoters Plan to Cast Ballots in November, New Report Finds

COVID-19 30 mins ago

Passengers Begin Leaving After Ship’s Virus Quarantine Ends

One resident in the area told NBCLA that the large response suggested to him that the bones were human. That neighbor said that an officer at the scene told him the remains were inside a bag and that they appeared to be human remains. The OCSD did not confirm those details.

Copyright NBC Southern California / City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyMission Viejo
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us