caught on camera

Possible Meteor Spotted in Skies Over South Florida

NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade and Broward

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents across South Florida saw quite the bright light over the sky late Monday night from a possible meteor.

NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade County and in the Broward County city of Parkland around 10 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Officials have not confirmed if the light was a meteor or a different source.

U.S. & World

covid-19 vaccine 5 hours ago

US Recommends Pausing Use of J&J Vaccine After Rare Complications

Derek Chauvin 9 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Prosecution Rests, Defense Set to Call Witnesses in Ex-Cop's Trial

According to NASA, a meteor occurs when a meteoroid — a small piece of an asteroid or comet — burns up when entering Earth's atmosphere, creating a streak of light.

Officials have not said if the bright light had to do with the asteroid 2021 GW4 that was expected to pass extremely close — just around 12,313 miles from Earth's surface — on Monday.

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraSouth Floridameteor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us