Power Outages Reported at LAX Terminals, Flights Could Be Delayed

Various terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were without power Wednesday afternoon.

The airport tweeted that some terminals, traffic lights and other systems were without power. However, LAX said shortly after 3 p.m. that power had been restored at most locations or was coming back online.

The TSA was also temporarily forced to stop screening passengers, though the airport said screenings would resume around 3:30 p.m.

Most of our terminals are impacted by the loss of power and crews are assessing the issue. Some departing flights may be impacted due to no power to jet bridges. Please allow extra time and check your flight status as we learn more. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) February 1, 2023

Some flights could be impacted, LAX said. Passengers were asked to allow for extra time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.