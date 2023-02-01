LAX

Power Outages Reported at LAX Terminals, Flights Could Be Delayed

By Rudy Chinchilla

LAX4

Various terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were without power Wednesday afternoon.

The airport tweeted that some terminals, traffic lights and other systems were without power. However, LAX said shortly after 3 p.m. that power had been restored at most locations or was coming back online.

The TSA was also temporarily forced to stop screening passengers, though the airport said screenings would resume around 3:30 p.m.

Some flights could be impacted, LAX said. Passengers were asked to allow for extra time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

