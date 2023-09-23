Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing

Millions of people hoped to make it rich and bought tickets for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, which had a jackpot of $750 million.
Saturday's winning numbers are 1, 12, 66, 20, 33 and a red Powerball of 21.
Shortly after the drawing, Powerball announced that nobody won the jackpot Saturday night, creating an estimated jackpot of $785 million for Monday's drawing. The cash option will be $367 million.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the July 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $1.08 billion.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Since then, there have been 27 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.
The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow. And with huge jackpots becoming increasingly common in lottery drawings — with eight grand prizes between Powerball and Mega Millions surpassing $1 billion since 2016 — this latest Powerball streak could very likely become the ninth.
The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward earlier this year after months of speculation.
U.S. & World
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.