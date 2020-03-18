Practice Sun Salutations With Sunnylands

A SUN SALUTATION? It's a yoga practice that involves fluid movement, the stretching of the legs and back, and the opening of the heart, too, as you turn your face to the sky. You might choose to feel the warmth of the sun, or its glowing spirit, inside your mind as you move, but getting the opportunity to perform sun salutations in a place that draws its name from our nearest star is a rarer pleasure. And while we can't journey to Sunnylands, the historic former Annenberg Estate in Rancho Mirage, at this time, due to the rapid response to COVID-19, we can do our sun salutations with an instructor based at the spectacular spot. For the art, nature, and event destination just announced that it will begin livestreaming...

YOGA ON THE GREAT LAWN... on Friday, March 20 at 10 in the morning. You'll want to visit the landmark's Facebook page to catch the stream, which will feature instructors leading remote viewers through a series of restorative and stretch-splendid yoga moves. And as for the Great Lawn? It's a beautiful and serene location, with Mt. San Jacinto in the distance and all sorts of flora in the foreground (keep an eye out for the iconic barrel cacti that give so much character to the glorious grounds). "The 60-minute sessions are appropriate for all ages and experience levels" says a note on the Sunnylands site. And the cost?

IT'S FREE, OH SWEET SUNSHINE: Think of this as an hour-long mind trip to one of the desert's most divine destinations, and a chance to bond with other yoga devotees both near and far as you all feel the powerful sun, from afar, of Sunnylands. Yoga on the Great Lawn will livestream each Friday at 10 a.m. during the temporary closure of the estate.