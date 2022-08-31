Pregnant Texas Woman, Claiming Unborn Baby for HOV Lane, Hit With Second Ticket

The pregnant Texas woman, who claimed she was entitled to drive in HOV lanes because of her unborn child, received another ticket for the same offense, authorities said Tuesday.

Brandy Bottone, a 32-year-old Plano resident, became an unlikely focal point of the nation's post-Roe debate after she was pulled over in a carpool lane on June 29.

A sheriff's deputy cited her for driving alone in an high-occupancy vehicle lane that requires drivers to have at least one other person in the car — and Bottone claimed that one other person was the unborn child in her womb.

She insisted that the since the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, her unborn child now was recognized as a living person.

