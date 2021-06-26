Dallas

Baby Delivered After Mother Shot in Dallas Road Rage Attack

At about 10:30 p.m., a driver was involved in a road rage incident near Great Trinity Forest Way and Murdock Road that turned into a shooting, police said.

A pregnant woman was shot Friday night during a road rage incident in southeast Dallas, police say.

At about 10:30 p.m., a driver was involved in a road rage incident near Great Trinity Forest Way and Murdock Road that turned into a shooting, police said.

During the incident, another person fired into the driver's vehicle and the shot struck his pregnant girlfriend, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon. Her baby was delivered and is doing well, police said.

The suspected shooter left the area and has not been apprehended.

