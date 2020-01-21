3.4-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Granada Hills

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Granada Hills Tuesday night.
Over 3,000 people reported feeling the earthquake, which struck at 11:41 p.m. according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The Los Angeles Police Department said they did not receive any damage or injury reports.
People reported feeling the temblor in Granada Hills and Los Angeles, but shaking was felt as far away as Irvine.
Other areas where the earthquake was felt include San Fernando, Mission Hills, Newhall, Porter Ranch, North Hills, Northridge, Pacoima, Chatsworth, Van Nuys, Winnetka, Reseda, Encino, Sylmar, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica and Pasadena, among others.