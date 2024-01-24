earthquake

Preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles San Bernardino

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

By Karla Rendon

USGS

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled San Bernardino Wednesday evening, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The temblor struck at 7:43 p.m. about 1.864 miles southwest of San Bernardino. No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

Residents outside the epicenter reported feeling the jolt, in areas including Burbank, Santa Fe Springs, Chino, Fontana and more.

