Earthquake Strikes in California’s Searles Valley, Felt in Hollywood

More than 120 people Wednesday reported feeling a 5.5-magnitude earthquake well beyond the region in the Searles Valley near where just the past Fourth of July, a series of monster quakes caused billions in damages.

The quake was felt in Los Feliz, Hollywood and beyond.

The temblor in California was upgraded from a 5.1-magnitude quake.

The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a downgraded 2.6, 2.7, and 2.5, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock - do you remember that I said these are common? — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 4, 2020

The area has a history of sizable quakes, most notably a shocking series of July 4 earthquakes that caused an estimated $5 billion in damage to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

The region was struck by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on July 4, 2019, followed by a 7.1 temblor the next day.

Dr. Lucy Jones of the U.S.G.S said this quake was a large late aftershock, since it's in the very southern end of the Ridgecrest aftershock zone.

Ridgecrest, which is home to 28,000, is about 150 miles east of Los Angeles.