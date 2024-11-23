He may be nicknamed the "Preppy Predator," but police warn that an alleged robber in New York City should be considered extremely dangerous.

Police said the robberies all start the same way: The suspect flashes a smile, asks a question — then attacks.

Out walking her dogs in Midtown Manhattan, a woman was stopped by a seemingly friendly man in early November. He engaged her in a quick and congenial conversation, but it's all part of his ruse, according to the NYPD.

"These individuals come with a smile. They come with friendship. They come with a rouse of 'Hey, how’s it going? Hey my friend, come over here," said NYPD Assistant Chief Jason Savino.

In video obtained by NBC New York, the guy’s smile fades, and then there’s a struggle. He can be seen trying to rip the chain right off the victim’s neck.

"Out of frustration, he takes our victim and throws her to the ground quite violently, with two dogs nonetheless. And throws her where? Into the trash," Savino said.

Just a half hour before that incident, the same two men can be seen: One dressed nicer, walking around searching for a victim, while the other on a scooter wears a sweatshirt with a white spider on the back.

"One individual will remain on the scooter, and that’s two fold. He acts as a look out and he also acts as a getaway driver," Savino said.

The "Preppy Predator" dresses the way he does — seen wearing white sneakers, a green zip-up jacket and khaki shorts — in order to "blend in with everybody," according to Savino.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In another surveillance video, the man befriended another woman at sunrise one day. His alleged partner in crime is also seen watching from his scooter. The man is seen ripping the chain right off his victim and then running to the scooter, as they make their getaway.

"He’s looking for somebody very specific. He’s looking for a middle-aged Asian female with a high end necklace. That’s who he’s looking for. And it’s quite disturbing," Savino told NBC New York.

Others nearby who saw or heard the attacks raced over to help the victims, police said.

"Crowds of New Yorkers actually engaging our victim. Seeing if they’re OK. And in this incident they actually assisted that victim, helped that victim call 911," said Savino.

The two women targeted in the attacks weren’t seriously hurt. Anyone who recognizes the men seen in the video are asked to contact police.