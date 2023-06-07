Student Loans

President Biden vetoes bill that would have overturned student debt cancellation plan

The measure had been pushed by Republicans, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well.

By Chris Megerian

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt.

“It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue this unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents,” Biden said in a statement when announcing his veto.

Despite the veto, Biden's plan still isn't secure. The U.S. Supreme Court, which is dominated by a conservative majority, is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the program. A decision is expected this summer.

If enacted, Biden's plan would forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year.

Student loan payments were paused at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they will resume in August for anyone whose debt is not wiped out by Biden's plan.

This article tagged under:

Student LoanspoliticsJoe BidenBiden Administration
