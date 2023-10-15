Biden issues statement on Illinois boy killed in anti-Muslim attack

President Joe Biden issued a statement late Sunday night on the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Plainfield, Ill. boy who was killed in an anti-Muslim attack, saying in part, "This horrific act of hate has no place in America."

In the statement, Biden said that both he and First Lady Jill Biden were sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a 6-year-old child and the attempted murder of his mother at their Illinois home.

Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother were allegedly stabbed by their landlord, who had targeted them because of their Islamic faith and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. Wadea, who was stabbed 26 times, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from his injuries.

His mother sustained around a dozen stab wounds and remained in critical condition as of late Sunday.

Biden, writing in the statement, urged Americans to come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred.

"I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate," he said. "We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone."

The complete statement from President Biden is below:

"Jill and I were shocked and sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a six-year-old child and the attempted murder of the child’s mother in their home yesterday in Illinois.



The child’s Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek—a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace.



This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are.



As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone.



We join everyone here at the White House in sending our condolences and prayers to the family, including for the mother’s recovery, and to the broader Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim American communities."