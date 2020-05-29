Barack Obama on Death of George Floyd: ‘This Shouldn’t Be Normal in 2020 America’

Hours after President Donald Trump tweeted about opening fire on protesters in Minneapolis, former President Barack Obama released a statement on social about the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Obama said he has shared pained conversations with friends in response to Floyd's death.

"'This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America. It can't be 'normal.' If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better," he wrote.

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Obama added that he shared the anguish of millions of others over Floyd's death and expected officials would investigate the case thoroughly and that "justice would ultimately" be done.

Obama's tweet came the afternoon after a third night of violence in Minneapolis as protesters set ablaze the police station that officers abandoned, prompting Trump to tweet, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” which in turn prompted a warning from Twitter for “glorifying violence.”