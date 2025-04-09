Trump Administration

President Trump's global tariffs begin

By Jocelyn Moran

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs officially went into effect on Tuesday night. That includes an additional 50% on goods from China.

Everything from iPhone to shoes to a popular game console could surge in cost.

Countries are facing a baseline tariff of 10 percent with many others charged much more, China facing a 104% border fee on its goods to the U.S. potentially affecting local businesses.

news 22 hours ago

Trump's reciprocal tariffs plan kicks in, China to see net total tariffs of 104%: Live updates

Trump Administration 5 hours ago

Trump's sweeping global tariffs snap into effect, ushering in a new era of disruption

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
