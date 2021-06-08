Pride Flags to Remain Banned on Military Bases, Pentagon Says

Pride flags will remain banned from U.S. military installations, even during Pride Month, the Pentagon says, upholding a policy former Defense Secretary Mark Esper established last July.

The Defense Department "will maintain the existing policy from July 2020 regarding the display or depiction of unofficial flags,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Friday at a news briefing, confirming that “there won't be an exception this month for the Pride flag."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

However, Kirby noted that the choice “in no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for people of the LGBTQ+ community, personnel in and out of uniform who serve in this department.”

"We're proud of them,” he added. Kirby explained that the decision was made to avoid challenges that could arise from making an exception to the policy.

The Trump administration’s flag policy was put in place to limit what flags were able to be flown at military installations and was notable for excluding the Confederate flag, NBC News previously reported.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

The CEO of The Trevor Project, Amit Paley, said his organization is reaching out this month to LGBTQ youth, and particularly vulnerable black LGBTQ youth, despite the cancellation of Pride events due to COVID-19.