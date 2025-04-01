Proposed federal legislation would create national park to honor Cesar Chavez

A proposed piece of federal legislation would create a new national park to honor famed farm labor leader Cesar Chavez.

The bill was introduced Monday during the federal Cesar Chavez Day holiday by U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Indio).

If passed by the Republican-controlled Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, it would create the Cesar E. Chavez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park.

The park would incorporate the existing Cesar E. Chavez National Monument, which includes La Nuestra Señora Reina de la Paz in Keene, Calif.

The bill also proposes including include two other sites in California -- Forty Acres in Delano and McDonnell Hall in San Jose -- and one in Arizona -- the Santa Rita Center in Phoenix.

It would also authorize a study of the "Farmworker Peregrinación National Historic Trail," the 300-mile march route taken by farm workers between Delano and Sacramento in 1966.

"Establishing the Cesar E. Chavez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park would pay proper homage to Cesar Chavez's tireless work for the dignity, respect, and equal treatment of workers -- priorities facing immense threats under the Trump Administration," Padilla said in a news release Monday.