Prosecutor on Leave Over Statements About Adam Toledo Shooting

A Cook County, Illinois, prosecutor who appeared in court in a case last weekend related to the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo has been placed on paid administrative leave after he "failed to fully present the facts," the Cook County State's Attorney's office said.

"In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy," a spokesperson for the office said in a statement. "We have put that individual on administrative leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy will be on paid administrative leave pending investigation, the office added.

Earlier this week, the office said Murphy "failed to fully inform himself" before speaking on the case, the Cook County State's Attorney's office said.

"An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court," a spokesperson said in a statement in response to questions over whether or not the teen was in fact holding a gun at the time of the shooting. "Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed with the individual involved. The video speaks for itself."

Prosecutors last weekend provided a detailed account of what precipitated the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer as a judge set bond at $150,000 for the 21-year-old man who was with the teen at the time.

Ruben Roman, who was represented by a public defender at a Cook County bond court hearing, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and child endangerment.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability – Chicago's police oversight agency investigating the shooting – released the videos on Thursday, two days after Toledo's family was shown the footage and 17 days after the shooting itself.

Body-camera footage of the shooting was made public, along with multiple third-party surveillance videos and other materials related to the investigation, including ShotSpotter recordings, audio of 911 calls and incident reports.

For a complete timeline of what the videos show click here.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Adam Toledo is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Adam Toledo is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses.

The footage shows an officer chasing Toledo in an alley while shouting at him to stop. Toledo appears to pause near a fence bordering a parking lot at the end of the alley and turn toward the officer with his hands up.

The officer can be heard yelling, "Hey show me your f***ing hands, drop it, drop it," firing one shot as Toledo turns and puts his hands up. As Toledo turns and raises his hands, he's illuminated by a flashing light and the body camera footage appears to show that both of the boy's hands are empty.

Toledo falls to the ground and the officer immediately moves toward him and calls for medical assistance, saying "shots fired by the police" as he requests an ambulance. The officer asks Toledo if he is alright and where he was shot.

About two-and-a-half minutes after the shooting, the body camera footage shows another officer shine a flashlight on a gun on the ground behind the fence near where Toledo was shot. But it was not immediately clear, given the speed and nature of the videos, if Toledo was holding the weapon leading up to the shooting.