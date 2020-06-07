Prince Andrew

Prosecutors Formally Request to Talk With Prince Andrew in Epstein Investigation

The rare action is focused on making sure the probe is as thorough as possible, officials said

In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, Prince Andrew, Duke of York is driven from Crathie Kirk Church following the service in Crathie, Aberdeenshire.
Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images, File

Federal prosecutors in New York have formally requested through the British government to speak with Prince Andrew as part of their ongoing criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's history of sexual abuse, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The request made by Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty is similar to a subpoena in this case for Prince Andrew's testimony.

It's a rare move to seek an interview like this through MLAT, officials say, and is focused on making sure the investigation is as thorough as possible.

Federal investigators have been trying for months to speak with Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein's who has been accused by one woman of sexual abuse. In a widely panned interview with the BBC in the fall, Andrew denied allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Epstein when she was 17 and was directed to have sexual relations with the prince.

This article tagged under:

Prince AndrewJeffrey Epstein
