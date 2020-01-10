Protesters Form Flash Mob Outside Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial in New York

Dozens of women dressed in black gathered Friday outside the New York City courthouse where disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is standing trial for rape, loudly chanting anti-assault anthems inspired by a Chilean feminist collective, according to NBC News.

"It's not my fault — not where I was, not how I dress," the protesters can be heard shouting in unison in a video clip tweeted by The New York Times journalist Jodi Kantor, who won a Pulitzer Prize with her colleague Megan Twohey for their reporting on decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein.

Better video of the feminist flash mob outside the courthouse where Weinstein is being tried. The message, in English and Spanish: the problem of sexual violence is global, and it’s systemic. pic.twitter.com/gqHjxmPfIw — jodikantor (@jodikantor) January 10, 2020

"The rapist is you," the assembled women said, apparently pointing directly at the courthouse where the Oscar-winning producer faces charges that he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty in the case and vehemently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex. He also faces a sex crime case in Los Angeles, where he is charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents on two consecutive days in 2013.

Read more at NBCNews.com