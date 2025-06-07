Some Cape Cod businesses worried about federal policies' impact on tourist season

It's the busy season in Provincetown, Massachusetts, with visitors ferrying in for fun-filled weekends.

Businesses at the Cape Cod destination are also banking on their arrival.

"We've seen it 20% down already," said Provincetown business owner Michaela Corliss. "Hopefully, it builds up by the end of the season. It's not like we have the whole year."

Summer of 2025 has started with a wave of uncertainty. Corliss owns Cock and Bull Leather and Twisted Pizza right in the heart of Commercial Street.

Corliss says this year, customers, product shipments and workers haven't come easily.

"We get overseas people to come to work for us, and if we don't get that, the season won't be a season," said Corliss.

State Sen. Julian Cyr says it's something he hears a lot from local business owners.

"We'll see what the season actually brings. It's always — it's famously so difficult to actually prognosticate," said Cyr. "The risk is you just have a really bad season."

But federal officials have stood by their policies, whether it's immigration or trade disagreements.

"We'll end up, hopefully, with a trade deal, or we'll do something, you know, we'll do the tariffs. I mean, I'm OK with the tariffs," said President Donald Trump.

Those words fail to reassure Corliss, who remains hopeful things will pick up with the warmer weather.

"We're just hoping this season at least keeps us to the same way that we were last year," said Corliss.

We spoke with another local business that said it hadn't seen those same factors and was able to staff its restaurant. People there were unwilling to speak on camera.