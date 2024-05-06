‘Puppy Prom,' an adorable animal-championing fundraiser, to crown cats and canines

What to Know 10th Annual Puppy Prom, a fundraiser for the Helen Woodward Animal Center

Saturday, May 18 at Original 40 Brewing at 3117 University Avenue in San Diego

Free entry and open to all; $20 to register a pup or kitty in the Prom King/Prom Queen competition; the brewery will donate 30% of food and beverage purchases to the animal center

YOUR BELOVED PET? Talk about a queenly or kingly cat or canine, and we can say that, confidently, without ever having met them. Every single feline and Fido possesses pomp, whether they're trotting along the sidewalk, doing spins in the kitchen before you reach into the treat drawer, or lounging luxuriously on their favorite blankie. Putting that pomp into the world, all so other people might admire your regal woofer, isn't always easy, but when there's a chance that your dog or cat could be crowned Prom King or Prom Queen? Surely it is time to break out the fancy bows and tiny tuxedo. Several people will do just that on May 18 when the 10th Annual Puppy Prom and Kitty Court, a fundraiser for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, struts into Original 40 Brewing in San Diego. The event spotlights center alumni, those rescue animals that found their forever home. And while there is a fee to enter your dog or cat in the prom royalty competition — it is $20, a fee that will fully be donated to the center and its many animal-championing programs — entry to the springtime celebration is free.

A FESTIVE PHOTO BACKDROP, the kind you might find at a traditional prom, will play a royal role, as will uplifting activities like boutonniere and corsage making. There shall be drawings for prizes, and, of course, snacks for the four-footed prom guests. Human guests may purchase food and beverages from the brewing company, which will donate 30% of the proceeds to the animal center, which is based in Rancho Santa Fe. And if you think you've heard of this center before, you for sure have: These are the critter-helping mirthmakers behind PAWmicon in July and the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon every September.

ADORABLE ALUMS: "Puppy Prom just melts your heart. It is such an adorable way to see how rescue pets get their happy ending and go on to thrive in loving homes with their forever families," said Helen Woodward Animal Center Pet Acquisition Manager Labeth Thompson. "We are so grateful to Original 40 Brewing for providing such a great location for our annual prom and helping us celebrate the joy adoption brings to families and their pets." It's time to find the most dazzling prom outfit for your bestie, for a crown could be in their furry future.