Purdue University

Purdue University Student Killed in Residence Hall; Investigation Ongoing

A spokesperson for the university confirmed police were investigating the homicide of a student inside McCutcheon Hall

A Purdue University student was killed in a dorm on the university's campus overnight, officials said Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Indiana university confirmed to NBC affiliate station WTHR that police were investigating the homicide of a student inside McCutcheon Hall, a residence hall on the West Lafayette campus.

The spokesperson said a suspect, the victim's roommate, was in custody and there was no threat to the community, the station reported.

Purdue Police received a 911 call from the roommate just before 1 a.m., according to the spokesperson.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Purdue University
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us