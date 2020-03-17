Former teammates, fellow athletes, public figures and fans took to social media Tuesday to react to Tom Brady's bombshell announcement that he would not return to the New England Patriots.

Those who played alongside Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl championships, were among the first to praise the quarterback and express support.

“I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way...”



Class personified https://t.co/q6NuPPAmc2 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) March 17, 2020

This isn’t a year for FORCING or CHASING things, it’s a year for ALIGNMENT...🙏🏽 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) March 17, 2020

In a reply to Brady's post on Instagram, Patrick Chung wrote: "Don’t worry about anything but you and your family boss! It’s been a pleasure man. Thank you for being you. Not even the QB but just the man you are. You’re wife and kids have a amazing person to call their father and husband. Until we meet again boss!"

The Patriots quarterback sent out his farewell message to fans Tuesday morning.

Other celebrities to express support on Brady's Instagram post included actor Mark Wahlberg, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White and soccer legend David Beckham.

Some observers wondered aloud if the Patriots did enough to keep Brady, the six-time champion, in New England.

Belichick didn’t want to live in The GOAT’s shadow anymore. Simple as that. Unbridled ego. Hitching his wagon to Jarrett Stidham’s star now. He told us he would do this. See: Milloy, Lawyer and Law, Ty. https://t.co/od6H2UbY71 — Chris Pollone (@ChrisPollone) March 17, 2020

Others noted the timing of Brady's announcement, which fell on St. Patrick's Day and amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

It’s snowing & Tom Brady is leaving #COVID19 — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) March 17, 2020

Brady taking this social distancing thing a little too literally. You didn’t have to leave the whole region Tom. — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) March 17, 2020

Attention now turns to what Brady will do next as the National Football League enters its free agency period.

Star quarterback Tom Brady says his time with the New England Patriots is over. The 43-year-old spent 20 years with the team and won six Super Bowl titles.