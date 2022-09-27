Pursuit of California Murder Suspect Ends With Man Dead, His Teen Daughter Hospitalized

The murder-and-kidnapping suspect related to an Amber Alert in California is dead and his teen daughter is in the hospital after a police pursuit ended with shots fired on Tuesday.

The police activity began as a CHP pursuit of a murder suspect in the Hesperia area around 11:15 a.m. PST, on the 15 Freeway near Main Street.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a 911 caller alerted authorities that a white truck, matching the description of the 2017 Nissan the suspect was last seen driving, was on the freeway in Barstow.

When deputies responded to that call, the man -- 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano -- shot at deputies out the rearview window.

The vehicle "became disabled" in Hesperia. No details about why the vehicle stopped working were immediately shared.

Police shot at the truck and struck Graziano and his daughter, 15-year-old Savannah Graziano.

Anthony Graziano died, according to the SBCSD, and Savannah was taken to the hospital by San Bernardino County Fire Department first responders.

The CHP Inland division said shortly after the pursuit ended that the 15 Freeway was been shut down due to police activity for an unknown duration of time.

By 1 p.m. PST the northbound side of the 15 Freeway had reopened, but had a significant traffic backup, while the southbound side remained completely closed between Bear Valley Rd and Joshua Rd.

Main Street is also closed in both directions from Mariposa Road to Key Pointe Drive until further notice, according to the SBCSD.

The incident is related to the Amber Alert sent out from Fontana on Monday, after Savannah was kidnapped by her father during a domestic violence incident.

Anthony Graziano allegedly shot the girl's mother, killing her, near an elementary school on Cypress Ave. and Mallory Drive. He then fled the scene with 15-year-old Savannah.

The Amber Alert was deactivated just after 11:30 a.m. PST.