Putin blasts rebel leaders as traitors and says Russia would've crushed the revolt

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday assailed those responsible for the armed revolt that plunged his regime into crisis as traitors who played into the hands of those who wanted to see the country "drowned in a bloody domestic strife."

Addressing the nation for the first time since the short-lived rebellion ended over the weekend, Putin appeared defiant but offered little clarity about his planned response.

"Any kind of blackmail, any attempts to create internal turmoil are doomed to failure," he said, claiming his forces could have crushed a mutiny that posed the biggest challenge to his rule in more than 20 years had the mercenary fighters not turned back from Moscow.

Putin also thanked the Russian people for their support and said the crisis had only served to unite the country.

After Russia came perilously close to civil war over the weekend, President Joe Biden pledged continued support for Ukraine in their fight against a year-long Russian invasion. “No matter what happens in Russia, we, the United States, will continue to support Ukraine’s defense, and its sovereignty and its territorial integrity.”

