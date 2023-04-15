lottery

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in NYC Wins $476M Jackpot

New York added another millionaire to its ranks.

A Mega Millions ticket matching all six numbers in Friday night's drawing was sold at a convenience store in Ozone Park, Queens. The winner numbers 23, 27, 41, 48 and 51, pulis gold Mega Ball 22.

The jackpot had grown to $476 million after going without a winner since late January, when the jackpot was won a record four times in a single month. The lump sum cash option for the winning ticket is worth just over $253 million.

Friday's jackpot prize is the 13th largest in Mega Millions history. The lottery's next drawing is held on Tuesday, when the jackpot is reset to its $20 million starting value.

Nearly two dozen tickets now worth $1 million were also sold in 15 states, including New York and New Jersey, according to lottery officials.

New York’s Mega Millions generated $294,562,279 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022. School districts in New York received $119,222,978 in Lottery Aid to Education funds from the sales of Mega Millions during the same period.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever came in October 2018 and was $1.53 billion, claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina.

