palm beach county

Rapper 6ix9ine arrested in Florida after failing to appear for traffic violation

The incident happened months after a brutal bathroom attack at a South Florida gym which left him in the hospital.

By NBC6

Getty Images

Rapper 6ix9ine, also known as Tekashi69, was arrested on Wednesday night for failing to appear on charges stemming from a traffic violation, according to an arrest report from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.

Records show 27-year-old Daniel Hernandez, who resides in Casselberry near Orlando, was issued a citation June 11 just after 2 a.m. on the Florida's Turnpike just south of Boynton Beach.

The citation said Hernandez had no registration for his vehicle.

Mugshot of Daniel Hernandez also known as rapper Tekashi69 or 6ix9ine.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
According to the report, Hernandez was released from custody after posting bond.

This latest arrest comes months after a brutal beatdown in a South Florida gym left the rapper in the hospital.

Hernandez was hospitalized after being attacked in the sauna of an LA Fitness on March 21, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

After a video of the attack went viral on social media, an Instagram account called @miami___wtf posted an exclusive video where the rapper appears to be reentering the gym with blood dripping down his face.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine opened up exclusively to NBC6's Sheli Muñiz weeks after he was attacked at a South Florida gym.

The man recording the cell phone video follows Hernandez back into the gym saying, "They got that boy good."

PBSO deputies learned that an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals.

"He was attacked in a Sauna at a gym by three or four thugs who beat him up (he tried fighting back)," the rapper's attorney Lance Lazzaro said in a statement to NBC News.

Three men were later arrested in connection with the assault.

This article tagged under:

palm beach countyTEKASHI 6IX9INE
