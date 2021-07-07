Rapper Pooh Shiesty Ordered Held Without Bond for Role in Fla. Shooting

Rapper Pooh Shiesty was ordered to be held in a federal detention center pending trial in connection with a 2020 shooting in Bay Harbor Islands that left two men hospitalized.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is being held on charges stemming from the incident involving the purchase of marijuana and high-end sneakers.

Williams is facing charges including armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft, Bay Harbor Islands Police said.

He was booked into jail Oct. 13, 2020, after agreeing to surrender to police for the Oct. 9 shooting. Two other men, 21-year-old Bobby Brown of Memphis, Tennessee, and 20-year-old Jayden Darosa of Pembroke Pines, were also arrested for their roles in the shooting.

According to an arrest report, one of the victims said they had met Williams at the location to sell the rapper a pair of Air Jordan 4 shoes. The other victim said they were meeting with the rapper to sell him marijuana and receive a payment for a lime green McClaren they had rented to him, the report said.

One of the victims said he was speaking with Williams in Williams' car when two men got out of another vehicle and approached the car with guns, the report said.

The victim said Williams told him to get out of the car and as he was getting out, he was shot in the buttocks, the report said.

The second victim said he was walking back to his car when he heard two shots and fell to the ground, the report said. One of the victims was able to drive them both to a nearby hospital for treatment, the report said.

The report said Williams fled the scene in the McClaren but left behind a Louis Vuitton bag full of cash. Detectives searched Shiesty's Instagram account and found photos of him posing with the McClaren, another of him with the Louis Vuitton bag, and another of him showing cash including a hundred dollar bill whose serial number matched one of the bills found in the bag at the scene, the report said.

Williams also faces state criminal charges, including charges related to the shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club in May 2021 over the Memorial Day weekend.