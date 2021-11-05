Rare Amur Leopard Cub Makes Her Public Debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo

A rare Amur leopard cub made her public debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The cub, named Marta, spent about an hour in her outdoor habitat Thursday morning. Marta was born in August and had remained off exhibit since then to bond with her mother.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Amur leopards are native to northeast Asia and are critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They are also known as the Far East leopard, the Manchurian leopard or the Korean leopard.

The zoo posted photos of Marta in late October, walking in her family den and looking much larger than a few months earlier during her first weigh-in.

A Rare Amur Leopard Cub Was Just Born in Santa Barbara