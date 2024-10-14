Rare comet in skies over North Texas Published October 14, 2024 • Updated 60 mins ago A rare comet known as C/2023 A3 has been visible to the naked eye over North Texas. NBC 5 viewers who spotted the comet shared their photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 30 photos 1/30 Brad McGavock Brad McGavock Godley, TX 2/30 Brad McGavock Brad McGavock Godley, TX 3/30 Alex Sabatini Taken north of Ivanhoe TX with a Nikon Z6ii and a 50mm 1.8 lens on Sunday 10/13 4/30 Alexander Sabatini Name : Alex Sabatini Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8 Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe 5/30 Alexander Sabatini Name : Alex Sabatini Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8 Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe 6/30 Alexander Sabatini Name : Alex Sabatini Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8 Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe 7/30 Alexander Sabatini Name : Alex Sabatini Equipment : Nikon Z6ii, Nikon 50mm 1.8 Location : FM2554 , North of Ivanhoe 8/30 Patrick McMahon 4 second picture of the comet taken at Dinosaur Valley State Park on 10/13. 9/30 Skinness-Lawson, Mary [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Tonight’s comet 10/30 Laura Lynn Stroud Both pics taken on 10/14/24 in Dublin, TX. 11/30 Adam Reynolds This is Comet A3 on the night of 10/13 at 7:59PM. Best visibility for this comet is from 10/14 to 10/24. Hopefully Kevan can use if during one of his Astronomy segments! 12/30 Bob Hatfield Comet taken from new Fairview Texas on October 14 with Nikon d810 camera 50 mm lens. 13/30 Arthur Welborn Picture taken last night from Farmersville. 14/30 drjimcato@aol.com I took this picture at approximately 8:05 pm tonight of the comet in the low western sky . The picture was taken from my ranch just outside Granbury Dr. Jim Cato Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS 15/30 dhennig.1007 Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphonePhoto— Dr.Joe McWherter Location— Walling Bend, Lake Whitney, Bosque County 16/30 Danny Voth Western sky near Muenster 17/30 Larry Groebe I actually couldn’t see it, but my new iPhone does such an amazing job with night mode that it found the comet quite clearly. 18/30 Domingo Rodriguez The comet as seen from in front of my home near Lake Worth, TX, around 8:05 pm. 19/30 Keith Stolarek We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek 20/30 Keith Stolarek We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek 21/30 Keith Stolarek We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek 22/30 Keith Stolarek We took this photo from Terlingua (ten bits ranch) last evening 10/13/2024. I have more on my camera. Keith Stolarek 23/30 Bob Hatfield Comet from new Fairview Texas on 10-15 with Nikon zf camera 50 mm lens. Comet is fading but difficult with naked eye with moonlight also hindering visibility. 24/30 Lynda Elliott This is the October 2024 comet. Taken on Sunday, Oct 14 from Augie’s Sunset Cafe at Eagle Mountain Lake. 25/30 Pennye Shockey The attached picture was taken by my son Jonathan in Shallowater TX 10-14-2024 Pennye Shockey 26/30 Jerry Webber Comet on cellphone photograph taken 15 miles southwest of Cleburne, about 30 minutes after sunset. Best regards, Jerry Webber Cleburne Tx 27/30 Jerry Webber Comet on cellphone photograph taken 15 miles southwest of Cleburne, about 30 minutes after sunset. Best regards, Jerry Webber Cleburne Tx 28/30 Jerry Webber Comet on cellphone photograph taken 15 miles southwest of Cleburne, about 30 minutes after sunset. Best regards, Jerry Webber Cleburne Tx 29/30 Jerry Webber Comet on cellphone photograph taken 15 miles southwest of Cleburne, about 30 minutes after sunset. Best regards, Jerry Webber Cleburne Tx 30/30 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: weather More Photo Galleries In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton In pictures: See damage from Hurricane Helene See inside a ship like the one housing Olympic surfers In pictures: Former President Donald Trump injured in shooting at rally