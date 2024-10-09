India

Ratan Tata, former chairman of India's oldest conglomerate Tata Sons, dies at 86

By The Associated Press

Ratan Tata
Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ratan Tata, a former chairman of India’s oldest conglomerate Tata Sons, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. He was 86.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Tata’s death and described him as his “friend, mentor, and guide” in a statement.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Tata as a visionary leader, a compassionate and an extraordinary human being.

“He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond boardrooms,” Modi said on X.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IndiaIn Memoriam
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us