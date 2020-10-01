coronavirus

READ THE MEMO: President Trump's Physician on Positive COVID-19 Test

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," Dr. Sean Conley said

President Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, released a memo early Friday confirming that the president and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.

Read the full memo below:

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDonald TrumpCOVID-19Melania Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us