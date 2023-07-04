Rangers searching for body of San Diego State alum lost in swift waters at Yosemite National Park

A San Diego State grad on an annual hiking trip with friends in Yosemite National Park was swept away by swift waters, and his father says search and rescue teams have shifted their focus to a recovery mission.

Hayden Klemenok, 24, disappeared two days ago while on a hiking trip with college friends in Yosemite National Park.

The family, while hopeful, doesn’t expect him to be found alive.

Yosemite's raging rivers and creeks filled with melted snow have turned the iconic beauty into treacherous hiking trails.

Hayden Klemenok’s father Kevin Klemenok told NBC 7 it was the swift-running Chilnualna Falls Creek that got hold of his son and didn’t let go.

Eyewitness accounts indicate Hayden Klemenok got down on all fours by the swift water to get his head wet or a drink before he was swept away.

Hayden Klemenok's hiking companions raced after him, according to his father, but could not catch up before he disappeared.

Kevin Klemenok told NBC 7 while they remain hopeful, after a difficult update from Park Rangers, the search has become a recovery mission.

Hayden Klemenok grew up in Petaluma. He is a San Diego State University graduate. His father said he is a financial analyst for Porchlight Realty in North Park.

At the time of his disappearance, Hayden Klemenok was on a hike with eight college friends. It was their fourth year making the trip to Yosemite.

The hike they chose was Chilnualna Falls Trail. It’s eight miles long. The elevation is 2,400 feet.

Park Rangers put out an alert for the missing hiker asking for help.

It says, “Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not.”

Hayden Klemenok was wearing a tan, brimmed hat, white sunglasses, a red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks and white Adidas shoes.

A park-wide alert warning of danger in Yosemite's rivers remains in effect. Park visitors are also warned that rivers and creeks are at or near flood stage and to stay away from rock-adjacent rivers because wet rock is extremely slick; and to not cross bridges that have water flowing over them.