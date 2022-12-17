death

Remains of Texas Mother Who Told 911 Operator She Was Being Chased Through the Woods Found 3 Years Later

Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019.

The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. 

Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of this year, skeletal remains were located, Sheriff Cutter Clinton said at a news briefing on Tuesday. 

Dental records were used to identify the remains as Thompson. 

"Our office will be diligent in pursuing all investigative leads," he said. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The office did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

deathTexasmurder
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us