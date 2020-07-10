Remembering a Scorching Death Valley Record

PERUSING "ON THIS DAY" MEMORIES? If you adore a particular destination, then you likely look forward to fact-filled recollections about that place, especially the kind that pop up on social media feeds pretty regularly. It might be a restaurant or a museum or an attraction or a national park, but you can bet that the team behind the location will have all sorts of share-ready tidbits about the spot's fascinating history. And the "on this day" for Death Valley National Park on July 10? Oh goodness, but it is a hot one, so ice that drink and inch closer to the fan: The dramatic desert expanse hit a record on July 10, 1913, temperature-wise: 134 degrees Fahrenheit. The vast wonderland of canyons, basins, and mountains regularly spikes into three-digit territory, but for a "3" to show up as the second digit astounds.

IT'S A GOOD REMINDER... that heat must be taken seriously in the national park, and there's a roaster of a wave on now and through the second weekend of July 2020. To help out visitors during the all-caps "EXTREME SUMMER HEAT" period, the park has a few important suggestions, such as keeping extra water handy on your travels (you'll want to sip "plenty") and skipping the hike. For more safety tips, you can visit the Plan Your Visit page and map out a issue-free adventure. Also? The national park's info-packed Safety page is also a fine place to study up before you go. Good to know? Burros have been seen on some roads in recent days, so please take care when journeying around the park. And please do check any travel advisories before setting off on any California road trip.