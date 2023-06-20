Rep. Lauren Boebert to force House vote on impeaching Biden

Rep. Lauren Boebert on Tuesday introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden that will force a House floor vote in the coming days.

The articles of impeachment offered by Boebert, R-Colo., focus on the president's handling of immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border but come on the same day that court filings revealed a plea agreement for Hunter Biden over misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm crime.

"President Biden's negligence of duty has resulted in the surrender of operational control of the border to the complete and total control of foreign criminal cartels putting the lives of American citizens in jeopardy," Boebert said on the House floor Tuesday.

Unlike other impeachment efforts, Boebert said she is using a procedural tactic that requires the House to hold a floor vote on the resolution.

"I am bringing my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion, meaning that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable," Boebert tweeted.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com