Rep. Lauren Boebert undergoes surgery for blood clot in leg

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery Tuesday after a blood clot was found in her leg, and she has been diagnosed with a vascular condition, her campaign said Tuesday night.

The “acute blood clot” was found during a CT scan following swelling in her upper left leg, her campaign said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Boebert, R-Colo., said that it won’t affect her ability to do her job as a member of Congress and that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Boebert was diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a vascular condition that can cause blood clots.

“I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado,” she said in a statement.

The clot was found Monday and surgery was performed Tuesday morning at the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, the campaign statement said.

Boebert, a member of the far right of the Republican Party, beat five-term Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in 2020 to first win office. She is serving her second term after a narrow victory against a Democrat in 2022.

She announced in December that she would seek re-election in a different district of Colorado from the one that had sent her to Congress, one she has never previously represented.

