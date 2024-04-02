Congress

Rep. Lauren Boebert undergoes surgery for blood clot in leg

The Colorado Republican said that the surgery and a diagnosis of May-Thurner Syndrome won’t affect her ability to perform her duties.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks at a press conference on President Trump's involvement.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery Tuesday after a blood clot was found in her leg, and she has been diagnosed with a vascular condition, her campaign said Tuesday night.

The “acute blood clot” was found during a CT scan following swelling in her upper left leg, her campaign said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Boebert, R-Colo., said that it won’t affect her ability to do her job as a member of Congress and that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Boebert was diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a vascular condition that can cause blood clots.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado,” she said in a statement.

The clot was found Monday and surgery was performed Tuesday morning at the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, the campaign statement said.

Boebert, a member of the far right of the Republican Party, beat five-term Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in 2020 to first win office. She is serving her second term after a narrow victory against a Democrat in 2022.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 48 mins ago

With famine looming, aid group halts food delivery in Gaza after Israeli strike kills 7 workers

Taiwan 6 hours ago

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead

She announced in December that she would seek re-election in a different district of Colorado from the one that had sent her to Congress, one she has never previously represented.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Congress
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us